The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Snowboard Team drove south to Woodward Park City for the final events of the USASA Big Mountain West Series Mar 9-11. On tap was the final Slopestyle and Rail Jam followed by the first and only four halfpipe events of the season for most SVSEF riders.

Riders competing were also gunning for another Slopestyle result to gain points for the USASA National Championship, which will be held March 31-April 12 at Copper Mountain, Co.

Rylan Olson took to the course with a smooth 540-FS180-360 combo that put him in the mix with a really competitive field of riders from the Intermountain region.

