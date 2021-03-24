The Sun Valley Ski Education Snowboarding Travel Team all but ruled the competition last week at Park City to train and participate in the USASA Regional Championships as part of the Big Mountain West Series.
Walker Woldstad, Camille Fox, Olive Gilbert and Channing Curci all reached the podium multiple times over the weekend in the Rail Jam, Halfpipe and Slopestyle competitions.
“The kids wasted no time stepping up their game,” SVSEF Head Snowboard Coach Andy Gilbert said in a statement. “They were working on new tricks, putting full runs together and in some cases taking their first halfpipe runs ever.”
With perfect weather for the event, SVSEF snowboarders displayed endless big and small creative rails, jumps and halfpipe runs.
“The team showed up for two days of training at the beginning of the week in the shiny new Woodward Park City facility and did not disappoint,” Gilbert added. “The progression was fast and evident and the stoke level was set for the week.”
The Rail Jam kicked off the event on Tuesday, March 16. Riders were given three lines to work with of varying difficulty.
Woldstad stepped up to the harder features gapping down on a big round tube, and really using the entire course. Woldstad took first in the Men 15-22 category.
In his first contest ever, Karsen Miller focused on a big down tube and progressively went bigger and mixed things up as the contest moved on. Miller finished fifth in the Boys 11-14 category.
Camille Fox—also in her first-ever contest—took first in the Rail Jam event in the Women 15-22 category.
On Wednesday, the Halfpipe event went center-stage with two heats for each competitor.
Woldstad once again took first in both heats in the Men’s Open Class.
Miller took second in both heats in his first event ever in the Boys 11-14 category.
On the female side, Olive Gilbert took first in both heats in the Youth Women 15-16 category as Channing Curci also took first in both heats in the Women 17-18 category. Fox took second in both heats in the same category.
On day three of the event, the Slopestyle event took place with two heats.
With a longer course than most, Woldstad took to a big line with nice Methods and a unique upper section rail line on his way to taking first in both heats in the Open Men category.
Miller took third in his first heat and second in the second heat in the Breaker Boys 13-14 category.
Gilbert took first in both heats in the Youth Women 15-16 category.
Channing Curci also took first in both heats in Women 17-18.
Building on her Rail Jam victory, Fox took second in both Women 17-18 heats.
“This group stepped up seamlessly and showed that the hard work is paying off,” Gilbert said. “There will be much more to come from this talented gang of riders.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In