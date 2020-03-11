Still only 14 years old, Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation cross-country ski racer Samantha Smith was a clear winner Monday in the first competition of the 2020 U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association Junior National Cross-Country finals.
At Donner Summit in California, SVSEF’s Smith won the U-16 women’s 5-kilometer classic individual start race by 42.9 seconds in a field of 72 finishers. It was a highlight for the 13 SVSEF skiers competing as members of the Intermountain Division.
Coming up at the Auburn Ski Club Training Center:
Today, Wednesday, freestyle 1.3-kilometer sprints; Friday, March 13, freestyle mass start 15k/10k/5k racing; and Saturday, March 14, 3k classic relay events.
Here are Monday’s results in the field of 416 finishers, listing winners in the six classes and SVSEF racers:
U-16 women’s 5k classic: 1—Samantha Smith, 14, 14:09. 21—Berkeley Canfield, 13, 16:33. 29—Anja Grover, 15, 16:49 (72 finishers).
U-16 men’s 5k classic: 1—Wes Campbell (Park City) 13:36. 18—Galen Grohusky, 15, 14:41 (73 finishers).
U-18 women’s 5k classic: 1—Nina Seemann (Stratton Mountain School) 13:58. 12—Anja Jensen, 17, 15:23. 42—Luci Ludwig, 16, 16:18. 68—Tia Vontver, 18, 16:53. 85—Lexie Madigan, 18, 17:35 (93 finishers).
U-18 men’s 10k classic: 1—Will Koch (Stratton Mountain School) 25:03. 31—Veeti Seppala, 17, 27:46. 38—Kai Mittelsteadt, 17, 27:55. DNS—Sebi Radl-Jones (100 finishers).
U-20 women’s 5k classic: 1—Anna Parent (Canmore Nordic) 14:53. 20—Sarah Morgan, 19, 16:46 (27 finishers).
U-20 men’s 10k classic: 1—Ari Endestad (APU Nordic Center) 26:02. 16—Skylar Patten, 19, 27:29. 45—Alex Burt, 18, 29:39 (51 finishers).
