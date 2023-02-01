Hailey native Peter Wolter stepped onto the biggest skiing stage of his life last week at the Les Rousses World Cup in France. The Nordic skier earned a start in both the Men’s Freestyle Interval Start 10km and the Men’s Classic Mass Start 20km races. He finished 56th and 54th respectively,
“Les Rousses was a great first World Cup experience for Peter,” said Chris Mallory, SVSEF XC Gold Team Coach. “Thousands of rowdy French fans came out to line the course. He felt good about the efforts on courses which featured some punishing climbs. Now, it’s home for the Boulder Mountain Tour and a training block, with hopefully more opportunities on the horizon.”
Wolter grew up skiing with the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation, went on to ski for Middlebury College where he was a two-time All American and Eastern Intercollegiate Ski Association’s Rookie of the Year. He currently competes as a member of the SVSEF XC Gold Team.
Wolter received the call of a lifetime from the U.S. Ski Team following his strong performance at this year’s U.S. Cross Country Ski National Championships in Houghton, Michigan, followed up by his win at the Seeley Hills Classic in Hayward, Wisconsin. The call was inviting him to his first official World Cup start as a member of Team USA.
“Not many people get to achieve a childhood dream and this past weekend in Les Rousses, France, I got to do just that and race a Nordic World Cup side by side with the best skiers in the world,” Wolter said. “The experience surpassed all my expectations, and I will do everything I can to get back to the World Cup. Thank you to every person who has supported my skiing since I stepped on skis 22 years ago.”
Up next for Wolter, he’ll compete at home in the Boulder Mountain Tour on Saturday, Feb. 4. He’ll then travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota, for the beginning of Period 3 of the SuperTour which will be held Feb. 18-19 in Wirth Park. Wolter is currently sitting in 2nd place overall in the SuperTour standings, just ahead of SVSEF alumnus John Steel Hagenbuch, who now skis for Dartmouth College. ￼
