Peter Wolter and his second cousin, Jimmy, who was able to watch Peter race in Les Rousses, France this past Friday and Sunday.

 Courtesy photo

Hailey native Peter Wolter stepped onto the biggest skiing stage of his life last week at the Les Rousses World Cup in France. The Nordic skier earned a start in both the Men’s Freestyle Interval Start 10km and the Men’s Classic Mass Start 20km races. He finished 56th and 54th respectively,

“Les Rousses was a great first World Cup experience for Peter,” said Chris Mallory, SVSEF XC Gold Team Coach. “Thousands of rowdy French fans came out to line the course. He felt good about the efforts on courses which featured some punishing climbs. Now, it’s home for the Boulder Mountain Tour and a training block, with hopefully more opportunities on the horizon.”

Wolter grew up skiing with the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation, went on to ski for Middlebury College where he was a two-time All American and Eastern Intercollegiate Ski Association’s Rookie of the Year. He currently competes as a member of the SVSEF XC Gold Team.

