Super Tour MN_Peter Wolter 4th_IMG_9168@

Peter Wolter, far right, finished fourth in the 20km classic mass start.

 Courtesy photo

SVSEF XC Gold Team member Peter Wolter and SVSEF XC Comp Team and U.S. Development Team member Sammy Smith continued their consistently strong performances at this weekend’s Mayer’s XC Ski Challenge Super Tour in Minneapolis, Minnesota, hosted by The Loppet Foundation.

“It was a good weekend out there,” SVSEF XC Comp Team assistant coach Peter Holmes said. “The weather held up throughout our time in Minneapolis, which made waxing pretty straightforward. Peter and Sammy both had good races, but both also left the weekend knowing they could’ve done better and will use that as fuel for their next races.”

After a dominating qualifier in the freestyle sprint, Smith skied her way into the “A” final and led the heat but had a little misstep en route to finishing sixth overall. She recovered quickly for Sunday and raced her way to fifth in the 20km classic mass start.

Load comments