SVSEF XC Gold Team member Peter Wolter and SVSEF XC Comp Team and U.S. Development Team member Sammy Smith continued their consistently strong performances at this weekend’s Mayer’s XC Ski Challenge Super Tour in Minneapolis, Minnesota, hosted by The Loppet Foundation.
“It was a good weekend out there,” SVSEF XC Comp Team assistant coach Peter Holmes said. “The weather held up throughout our time in Minneapolis, which made waxing pretty straightforward. Peter and Sammy both had good races, but both also left the weekend knowing they could’ve done better and will use that as fuel for their next races.”
After a dominating qualifier in the freestyle sprint, Smith skied her way into the “A” final and led the heat but had a little misstep en route to finishing sixth overall. She recovered quickly for Sunday and raced her way to fifth in the 20km classic mass start.
Wolter had a solid 13th place in the freestyle sprint followed by a gritty performance on Sunday, finishing fourth in the 20km classic mass start.
“I had a solid weekend of races,” Wolter said. “The skate sprint was good, given that it’s my weakest type of racing. It was a good learning experience at the least. The classic 20K was going well until it wasn’t—I can’t complain too much about a fourth place, but I know my place is on the podium and will be ready for the next one.
“I’m excited to race the American Birkebeiner for the first time this weekend and then head to Europe for some World Cup or OPA Cup racing.”
Next up for Wolter is the American Birkebeiner (aka “The Birkie”), Feb. 22-26 in Hayward, Wisconsin. Then it’s the waiting game for Wolter, in hopes of heading back to the World Cup with Team USA. Also on the schedule will be a trip to Italy for the Opa Cup Finals, March 17-19, in Dobbiaco, Italy.
Smith will return home for a few weeks to prepare for the Opa Cup Finals.
SVSEF Athlete Results
Mayor’s XC Ski Challenge Super Tour, Minneapolis, MN
Saturday, February 18 Freestyle Sprint
Sunday, February 19 20km Classic Mass Start
