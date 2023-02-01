20230129_wc-para-nordic_123010178603@

SVSEF XC Gold Team athlete Jake Adicoff, left, along with his guide in the Visually Impaired division, Sam Wood, medaled in all four events they competed in.

SVSEF XC Gold Team athlete Jake Adicoff and guide Sam Wood are bringing home a pair of gold and a pair of silver medals from the 2023 Para Nordic World Championships, held Jan. 22-29 in Ostersund, Sweden.

Adicoff and Wood, who competed in the Visually Impaired Division, medaled in all four events they competed in.

“Jake and Sam put together a fantastic week of racing in Ostersund,” SVSEF XC Gold Team head coach Chris Mallory said. “They work as well as any guide/athlete pairing out there. Very fun last day of competition in the relay where they had the opportunity to hunt down a few nations in the final leg to bring home Gold.

Tags

Load comments