Finnigan Donley stood atop the podium.
The Sun Valley Ski Education Alpine FIS Team member was crowned overall U18 men’s champion at the 2023 U18 Nationals in Mittersill, New Hampshire, March 9-16.
“I had a great time at the U18 Nationals,” Donnelly said. “National championship races are both mentally and physically challenging because there are four races in the span of four days. I am proud of my results throughout the week because I was able to stay at a high level from the first day to the last day.”
In addition, Paige DeHart brought home two top 10 finishes—fifth on the podium in giant slalom and eighth in slalom.
“This was my first trip to the east coast,” DeHart said. “It was a great trip and the racing conditions were excellent. Overall, it was a successful race series for myself and SVSEF.”
Five men and five women made up the SVSEF team that traveled east to compete against their strongest contemporaries across the country—Donley, Kai Subith, Larson Overby, Max Meucci, Sacha Stern-Pre, DeHart, Maya Lightner, Madison Vieara-McCarthy, Natalie Gowe, and Ruby Crist.
“I’m incredibly proud of these athletes for qualifying for U18 Nationals,” SVSEF FIS coach Sue Schwartz said. “While seeing athletes reach the pinnacle of their sport and earn a title is exciting and rewarding, it’s not all about podiums and top fives.
"I’m proud of how they did, how they conducted themselves, of their performances on the hill, and of the consistent improvement we’re seeing in their skiing. They were awesome—they tried extremely hard and SVSEF was well-represented. Major kudos to all of our athletes.”
On the first day of competition in the women’s downhill, Maya Lightner finished just off the podium in sixth place and Ruby Crist had a standout finish moving from her start position in 43rd to land in 16th place overall. Natalie Gowe finished in the top 30 in 28th place.
In the men’s downhill, Donley stood atop the podium, Kai Subith found his way to a top 15 in 11th place, and Max Meucci and Larson Overby finished just outside the top 30 in 31st and 32nd respectively.
Donley followed up with another win in the men’s Super G and DeHart landed top 15 in 14th for the women in the Super G.
Donley continued a strong series placing sixth in men’s giant slalom with Subith just on his heels in seventh place. DeHart stood on the podium in fifth for the women in Giant Slalom.
Donley raced to his third podium of the series in the men’s slalom, placing third. DeHart again had the top finish for the women earning a top-ten in eighth place for the women’s slalom.
Of the team that traveled to U18 Nationals, five SVSEF FIS Team athletes have also qualified for the upcoming 2023 U.S. Alpine National Championships in Sun Valley.
In preparation for racing on the big stage, Donley and Subith will travel to Minnesota to compete in the Northern Michigan University Lutsen Spring Series, March 23-26, DeHart and Vieara-McCarthy will head to Montana to compete in the giant slalom at the Western Region FIS Open at Big Sky, March 30-31, and Lightner will resume training in preparation for the U.S. Alpine Nationals, April 2-5.
U18 Nationals, Mittersill, NH
Women’s U18 Downhill - March 10
- 6th - Maya Lightner
- 16th - Ruby Crist
- 28th - Natalie Gowe
Men’s U18 Downhill - March 11
- 1st - Finnigan Donley
- 11th - Kai Subith
- 31st - Max Meucci
- 32nd - Larson Overby
Men’s U18 Super G - March 12
- 1st - Finnigan Donley
- 23rd - Kai Subith
- 32nd - Larson Overby
- 39th - Max Meucci
- 63rd - Sacha Stern-Pre
Women’s U18 Super G - March 12
- 14th - Paige DeHart
- 25th - Maya Lightner
- 49th - Maddie Vieara-McCarthy
Men’s U18 Giant Slalom - March 13
- 6th - Finnigan Donley
- 7th - Kai Subith
- 35th - Sacha Stern-Pre
- 38th - Max Meucci
Women’s U18 Giant Slalom - March 13
- 5th - Paige DeHart
- 39th - Madison Vieara-McCarthy
Men’s U18 Slalom - March 14
- 3rd - Finnigan Donley
- 27th - Max Meucci
- 29th - Larson Overby
- 37th - Sacha Stern-Pre
Women’s U18 Slalom - March 15
- 8th - Paige DeHart
- 27th - Natalie Gowe
- 38th - Madison Vieara-McCarthy
