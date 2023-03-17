FinniganDonley-@

Finnigan Donley, SVSEF FIS Team athlete, is on top of the world as the 2023 U18 Junior World Downhill Champion in January.

 Courtesy photo

Finnigan Donley stood atop the podium.

The Sun Valley Ski Education Alpine FIS Team member was crowned overall U18 men’s champion at the 2023 U18 Nationals in Mittersill, New Hampshire, March 9-16.

“I had a great time at the U18 Nationals,” Donnelly said. “National championship races are both mentally and physically challenging because there are four races in the span of four days. I am proud of my results throughout the week because I was able to stay at a high level from the first day to the last day.”

