The Sun Valley Ski Education revealed an extraordinary feat in for local skiing and snowboard community this week, announcing that eight local athletes have made the 2020-21 U.S. Ski and Snowboard team.
“This is an incredible achievement for the individuals involved, the SVSEF organization, our partners at Sun Valley Co., BCRD and the community that we live in,” SVSEF Executive Director Scott McGrew said in a statement. “Considering that we are in competition with a diversity of communities, both large and small, the density of SVSEF athletes representing the United States at the highest level speaks volumes about our values, our venues, our partnerships, our coaches and our community.”
The chosen are Chase Josey, Jesse Keefe, Jack Smith, Ryder Sarchett, Dasha Romanov, Kevin Bolger, Johnny Hagenbuch and Sydney Palmer-Leger. There could be another addition with Jake Adicoff. Adicoff has hit the standard to become a part of the U.S. Paralympic team, but hasn’t officially been named as of yet.
Despite the incredible challenges that were present during the ski and snowboard season, the SVSEF kept competition alive by creating programming and opportunities throughout the Wood River Valley and beyond.
“The Wood River Valley’s capacity to create world-class winter sport competitive opportunities for children growing up in rural Idaho is a signature on our DNA that defines us and inspires our future legacy,” McGrew said. “It was an extraordinary effort by our entire community to provide the opportunity for our athletes to continue to pursue their dreams and find their best selves in the mountains and on the slopes.”
Of the eight athletes to the national team, half are native to the Wood River Valley and SVSEF, while several came to attend high school as athletes for SVSEF and students at the Sun Valley Community School.
Sun Valley Resort President and General Manager Tim Silva also issued a statement congratulating the accomplishment of SVSEF.
“The legacy of athletes that have gone through the program over the years is tremendous, and we are proud to partner with them.” Silva said. “A huge congratulations to all of the SVSEF athletes named to the U.S. Ski Team and Paralympics team this year. We wish you luck in your training and competition.”
SVSEF Athletes
Chase Josey—U.S. Snowboard Team. Olympian and U.S. Team veteran, Josey has been on the team since 2016. He is from the WRV.
Jesse Keefe—Alpine, U.S. Paralympic “A” Team. Keefe is a Wood River Valley native and has been a part of the SVSEF since he was 8. He is from the WRV.
Jack Smith—Alpine, U.S. Development Team. This will be Smith’s second year on the team. He is from Oregon.
Ryder Sarchett—Alpine, U.S. Development Team. This is Sarchett’s first year on the team. He is from the WRV.
Dasha Romanov—Alpine, U.S. Development Team. This is Romanov’s first year on the team. She is from Colorado.
Kevin Bolger—Cross country, U.S. “B” Team. This is Bolger’s third year on the team. He if from Wisconsin.
Johnny Hagenbuch—Cross country, U.S. “D” Team. This is Hagenburch’s second year on the team. He is from the WRV.
Sydney Palmer-Leger—Cross country, U.S. “D” Team. This is Palmer-Leger’s second year on the team. She is from Utah.
