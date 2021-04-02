The Teton Surf Classic did not disappoint as the Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation welcomed snowboarders from across the West to compete in the annual fun time.
The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation snowboard team took eight riders to the event.
Walker Woldstad, Camille Fox, Henry Georgiades, Miles Hatzenbuehler, Charlie Nelson, Naomi Gorringe, Olive Gilbert and Enzo Schmillen all came ready to throw down on the course.
SVSEF coaches Andy Gilbert and Dave “Danger” Boldwin also competed.
In its third year, the loosely competitive, super creative and surf-like course at Grand Targhee Resort featured spines, hips, rollers, quarterpipes and banks.
Of the eight riders, Gilbert took top honors in the Teen Women’s Division, Gorringe took first in the Grom Girls and Schmillen took second in the Grom Boys.
