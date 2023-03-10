Ten Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation cross-country ski racers have qualified for the Intermountain Division team traveling to the 2023 USSA Junior National Cross Country Ski Championships March 13-16 at Fairbanks, Alaska. Training occurs this weekend, followed by 7.5-kilometer classic races Monday, March 13, freestyle sprints Tuesday, March 14 and 15k/10k/5k freestyle events on Thursday, March 16, awards after.

