Young SVSEF cross-country skiers from the U8 to U16 classes are headed for Utah’s Soldier Hollow trails for the annual Intermountain Youth Ski Championships on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26.

Saturday’s events include individual start freestyle races on 1.1-kilometer to 3.3-kilometer courses, along with open 6.6-kilometer mass start events and the downhill obstacle course.

On Sunday, it’s mass start classic races for all age classes.

