Two current Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation cross-country skiers and one SVSEF alum qualified for the Junior World Championships in Norway at the 2022 L.L. Bean U.S. Cross-Country Ski National Championships at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway, Utah, last week.
Johnny Hagenbuch took fifth place in the U23 Division (18th overall) in the U23 Classic 15-kilometer race on Jan. 6 with a total time of 42 minutes, 7 seconds.
SVSEF alum and current University of Utah skier Sydney Palmer-Leger took first overall in the Junior Classic 10k race (sixth overall) with a time of 29 minutes, 35.7 seconds.
Current SVSEF XC Comp Team member Samantha Smith took third place in the Junior Classic (13th overall) in the Junior Classic 10k with a total time of 30 minutes, 13.7 seconds.
The impressive finishes by all three skiers qualified them for the Junior World Championships in Lygna, Norway from Feb. 13-27.
Other notables from the weekend in the Senior Men’s 10k were Karl Schulz (41:55.2), Peter Wolter (42:11.4) and Sam Wood (42:42.1). SVSEF Annika Landis took 14th overall in the Senior Women’s 10k (30:14.0).
