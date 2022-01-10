Palmer-Leger and Sammy Smith

SVSEF alum Sydney Palmer-Leger (center) and current SVSEF Comp Team member Sammy Smith (right) qualified for the Junior World Championships in Norway. Nina Schamberger (left) also qualified.

Two current Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation cross-country skiers and one SVSEF alum qualified for the Junior World Championships in Norway at the 2022 L.L. Bean U.S. Cross-Country Ski National Championships at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway, Utah, last week.

Johnny Hagenbuch took fifth place in the U23 Division (18th overall) in the U23 Classic 15-kilometer race on Jan. 6 with a total time of 42 minutes, 7 seconds.

SVSEF alum and current University of Utah skier Sydney Palmer-Leger took first overall in the Junior Classic 10k race (sixth overall) with a time of 29 minutes, 35.7 seconds.

Current SVSEF XC Comp Team member Samantha Smith took third place in the Junior Classic (13th overall) in the Junior Classic 10k with a total time of 30 minutes, 13.7 seconds.

The impressive finishes by all three skiers qualified them for the Junior World Championships in Lygna, Norway from Feb. 13-27.

Other notables from the weekend in the Senior Men’s 10k were Karl Schulz (41:55.2), Peter Wolter (42:11.4) and Sam Wood (42:42.1). SVSEF Annika Landis took 14th overall in the Senior Women’s 10k (30:14.0).

