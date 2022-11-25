Finnigan Donley

Finnigan Donley at the 2022 Western Region FIS Elite Series, Sun Valley.

 Courtesy photo from Tim Carter

The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation is entering the new ski season with nearly 850 athletes on 27 teams across the foundation’s seven programs, which include alpine, big mountain, cross-country, freeski, freestyle, mini-X and snowboarding.

SVSEF will also be hosting several upcoming local competitions and events for the 2022-23 season.

John Grigsby, the freestyle program director at SVSEF, says that along with the popular Freestyle Spectacular Jan. 27-29, a new competition is being held in February to be known as the “Roundhouse Rumble.”

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Load comments