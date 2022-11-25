The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation is entering the new ski season with nearly 850 athletes on 27 teams across the foundation’s seven programs, which include alpine, big mountain, cross-country, freeski, freestyle, mini-X and snowboarding.
SVSEF will also be hosting several upcoming local competitions and events for the 2022-23 season.
John Grigsby, the freestyle program director at SVSEF, says that along with the popular Freestyle Spectacular Jan. 27-29, a new competition is being held in February to be known as the “Roundhouse Rumble.”
“We throw one of the best and biggest events in the West in January, and we are hosting a new competition this year — one in January and one in February,” Grigsby said. “They are both going to be pretty big competitions with kids coming from all over —Colorado, Utah, Montana, California and Washington.”
The freestyle athletes plan to compete at Vail before Christmas, then come back home for the two big events being held at Sun Valley.
SVSEF’s cross-country teams will also be busy before Christmas, with three events at Lake Creek, just north of Ketchum, and a “learn-to-ski” community day on Dec. 17 with the SVSEF Cross-Country Gold Team. The Snowmaker Classic will be held Jan. 7 and the Ketchum Town Series Sprints are slotted for Feb. 2.
SVSEF Cross-Country Program Director Becky Woods said she’s excited for all the events and is happy to be part of the cross-country community here in the valley.
“Its been really fun to become part of this community,” Woods said. “This is a great program, and we are excited to put some events on in town, and we are really proud of being a part of this crew that’s traveling the country.”
According to Woods, the Sun Valley Super Tour — held from Dec. 8-11 at Lake Creek — will bring some of the country’s best cross-country skiers to the valley.
“The Super Tour is set to bring an influx of high-level racers into town,” Woods said. “From the U.S. Ski Team and those trying to get on the World Cup team, college racers, the Gold Team and our Comp team will be involved as well. This is a pretty big event—we are expecting maybe 300-400 racers. This is the elite race series in the U.S. for professional skiers and members of the development team.
“Come on out and enjoy some community events with us. The skiing is fantastic, and the energy is great. We’d love to see everyone out there.”
On the alpine front, there are a number of home races scheduled that will be highlighted by the U.S. Alpine Championships, slated for April 2-5, 2023. Other notable events are the Western Region FIS Elite and the Western Region U16 championships.
“The Alpine Championships will be really fun,” said Will Brandenburg, SVSEF’s alpine program director. “Watching the best skiers in the country compete on our hill is really cool. I think the alpine team is really excited to put on a great race. I know I am.”
Brandenburg also talked about a new “Home Team” program for U10-U14 alpine racing. The SVSEF plans to offer the same quality training the travel teams receive but with less time commitment for traveling to out-of-town races.
“We are trying to keep ski racing in the community,” Brandenburg said. “We kind of launched this thing not knowing how it would turn out, but we already have 60 athletes just in the home series alone. Its been a big shift, but the sport is getting so expensive and serious that we are trying to allow people to take it how they want it, and allow access to it for more athletes.”
With the snowguns firing on Baldy, Brandenburg is ready for the ski season to begin.
“It’s all about the community,” Brandenburg said. “I think that we’ve really worked hard to find the proper staff to be able to pull this off. Every single member of the community plays a part in what we do at SVSEF. The greater community is how we allow these kids to have access to these sports, and, quite frankly, we live in a place that’s top-40 in the world for giving access to these snow sports.” ￼
