The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation U12 travel team headed to Snowbird March 17-19 to compete in their final race of the season—the U12 Intermountain Division Championships.
SVSEF had 14 boys and 19 girls qualify to compete in the championship series. Throughout the season, SVSEF U12 athletes compete against athletes from the northern region of the Intermountain Division.
The IMD Championships brings the northern and southern regions of the Intermountain Division together, making the field of athletes bigger and the competition that much more competitive. In Snowbird, 200 athletes competed in one Giant Slalom, one Slalom, and one Kombi race.
“These athletes did a great job attacking each of the courses, skiing and finishing the season with some of their best skiing, and also having loads of fun at a new venue,”
SVSEF Alpine U12 Travel head coach Adele Savaria said. “As coaches, we are so proud of everything these athletes accomplished this season and can’t wait for next season.”
SVSEF’s Savannah Pringle brought home the overall girls U12 IMD Championship title. Her strong results in each event earned Pringle the overall win, with a third place in the GS, second in the SL, and second in the Kombi. Henry Questad also had a great championship series coming in second in the men’s SL and fifth in the GS.
For complete race results please click HERE.
SVSEF Athlete Results:
66 — Payton Daley-Scheigraber
71 — Aviella Buoncristiani
59 — Aviella Buoncristiani
61 — Payton Daley-Scheigraber
63 — Payton Daley-Scheigraber
67 — Aviella Buoncristiani
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In