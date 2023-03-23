Alpine U12 Travel IMD Team@

The SVSEF Alpine U12 IMD travel team.

The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation U12 travel team headed to Snowbird March 17-19 to compete in their final race of the season—the U12 Intermountain Division Championships.

SVSEF had 14 boys and 19 girls qualify to compete in the championship series. Throughout the season, SVSEF U12 athletes compete against athletes from the northern region of the Intermountain Division.

The IMD Championships brings the northern and southern regions of the Intermountain Division together, making the field of athletes bigger and the competition that much more competitive. In Snowbird, 200 athletes competed in one Giant Slalom, one Slalom, and one Kombi race.

