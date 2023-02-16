Back in November, SVSEF Snowboard Team head coach, Andy Gilbert, learned he had earned a lottery entry into the Grand Masters Division (50-59) at the Mt. Baker Legendary Banked Slalom. Two-time Olympian, SVSEF Snowboard Team Alum, and U.S. Snowboard Team athlete, Chase Josey, had received a Pro Division entry through a sponsor, and the seeds were planted for an epic adventure. 

The Mt. Baker Legendary Banked Slalom is arguably the oldest and undoubtedly the longest running snowboard event in the world. It runs on a motto of “Culture vs. Cash.” There is no prize money, no television commercials, and no judges. It’s just you, your board, and a course that’s the same for everyone—pro and “grom” alike. It’s about prestige, a genuine love of snowboarding, and the sport’s original spirit. 

The stars were lining up for the duo to make the trip to Mt. Baker in early February. Home events for the SVSEF Snowboard Team weren’t until the following week and Josey was able to take a pass on the Mammoth Grand Prix, an event he has attended every year since he was first named to the U.S. Snowboard Team.  

