Sixty-nine Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Cross Country Team athletes traveled to the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway, Utah from Feb. 24-26 for the Intermountain Youth Ski Championships.
Athletes from clubs across the Intermountain Division in Idaho, Montana, Utah, and Western Wyoming competed in U8-U16 category individual start skate races, an open 6.6km mass start skate race, and a downhill obstacle course race on Saturday. The mass start classic races for the U8-U16 categories were held on Sunday.
“With nearly 70 kids competing in this race, the energy and enthusiasm made you want to be a part of our cross-country team,” SVSEF Cross Country Prep Team Coach Kelley Yeates said. “There were kids doing their first race ever, and they all really put it out there.”
At the conclusion of the weekend’s racing, SVSEF was announced as the overall team winner of the 2023 Intermountain Youth Ski Championships. They were also awarded the IMD U14 Cup, the award that recognizes season-long overall results for U14 athletes. SVSEF’s Tait Boschen placed third overall out of 56 boys in the field.
“We use the term true grit a lot and it is truly how I would describe these athletes,” Yeates said. “This sport is hard, and it takes a tremendous amount of effort mentally and physically. But the best part is they cross the finish line exhausted and with the biggest glittery smiles!”
SVSEF Cross Country Team Athlete Results:
Day 1: Downhill Obstacle Race (Skier X)
16 - Mahayla Shipp-Stephenson
9 - Payton Daley-Scheingraber
22 - Willa Brozoski Schrader
26 - Cora Brozowski Schrader
6 - Theodore Brozoski Schrader
Day 1 - Individual Skate Start
4 - Theodore Borzoski Schrader
11 - Mahayla Shipp-Stephenson
2 - Paton Daley-scheingraber
26 - Willa Brozoski Schrader
30 - Cora Brozowski Schrader
Day 2: Mass Start Classic
4 - Theodore Brozoski Schrader
10 - Mahayla Shipp-Stephenson
8 - Payton Daley-Scheingraber
23 - Willa Brozoski Schrader
25 - Cora Brozowski Schrader
