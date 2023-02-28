SVSEF IYC Overall Team Champions@
Courtesy photo

Sixty-nine Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Cross Country Team athletes traveled to the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway, Utah from Feb. 24-26 for the Intermountain Youth Ski Championships.

Athletes from clubs across the Intermountain Division in Idaho, Montana, Utah, and Western Wyoming competed in U8-U16 category individual start skate races, an open 6.6km mass start skate race, and a downhill obstacle course race on Saturday. The mass start classic races for the U8-U16 categories were held on Sunday. 

“With nearly 70 kids competing in this race, the energy and enthusiasm made you want to be a part of our cross-country team,” SVSEF Cross Country Prep Team Coach Kelley Yeates said. “There were kids doing their first race ever, and they all really put it out there.” 

