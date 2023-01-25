The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Big Mountain Team traveled to Snowbird Jan. 21-22 its first International Freeskiers Association Junior Regional 2 Qualifier. Big Mountain competitions bring together skiers and riders from around the world to battle challenging, technical, and complex runs.
The Snowbird competition welcomed athletes from across the Intermountain Division. SVSEF skiers and riders competed in Volume 1 and Volume 2 of the competition. Cruz Bilbro won Volume 1 in the 12-14 Ski Male category. The rest of the team consistently placed in the top 10 amongst a competitive field.
“My favorite part was standing in the start gate with all my coaches and friends,” Bilbro said. “It was the most fun run I’ve done; big and fast. Being with my friends all on the podium was amazing and totally unexpected.”
