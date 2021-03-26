Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Big Mountain skiers were on full display at the International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association Junior Regionals at Snowbird in Utah from March 15-17.
Thirty-nine SVSEF Big Mountain skiers and snowboarders competed over the weekend.
Ethan Marx—an SVSEF alum—took first in the 15-18 Male category. Hunter Kari and Alex Austin came in second and third, respectively.
Hank Greener took first in the Under-12 Male category on Monday, March 15. Jude Carter took third.
Kobi Bilbro took second in the U12 Male category on March 16.
Jack Verhaeghe took second in the 15-18 Male Snowboarder category with Brody McBee taking third.
Below is a list of SVSEF finishers from the event.
U12 Ski Male
1—Hank Greener; 3—Jude Carter; 9—Kobi Bilbro.
15-18 Ski female
9—Tatum Minor.
15-18 Ski Male
1—Ethan Marx; 2—Hunter Kari; 3—Alex Austin; 7—Zephyr Carruth; 18—Harper Mallet; 20—Lachlan McFarland; 24—Mathias Radl-Jones; 25—Charlie Price; 27—Russell Stumph; 30—Axel Diehl.
U12 Ski Male
2—Kobi Bilbro; 5—Hank Greener; 8—Jude Carter.
15-18 Snowboard Male
2—Jack Verhaeghe; 3—Brody McBee; 5—Alec Palicki.
15-18 Ski Female
3—Tatum Minor; 4—Frances Cherp; 9—Maile Dorland.
15-18 Ski Male
9—Axel Diehl; 12—Charlie Price; 13—Alex Austin; 16—Zephyr Carruth; 22—Auggie Rose; 23—Aaron Gathrid; 28—Leo Molter; 30— Gabe Garlick; 32—Hunter Kari; 35—Russel Stumph.
U12 Ski Male
3—Hank Greener; 5—Kobi Bilbro; 6—Jude Carter.
15-18 Snowboard Male
4—Jack Verhaeghe.
15-18 Ski Female
8—Maile Dorland.
23—Lachlan McFarland.
