SVSEF athletes showed out for the Sun Valley Super Tour from Dec. 8-11.
The Sun Valley Super Tour welcomed more than 300 athletes from 32 teams and 11 states at Sun Valley’s world-renowned Lake Creek venue. Along with multiple collegiate athletes and teams from Canada, top athletes in the United States who aren’t currently racing World Cup also toed the line for three days of cross-country ski racing.
“When the going gets tough, the tough get going!” SVSEF Cross Country Program Director Becky Woods. “The Nordic community here in Sun Valley came together yet again in some extremely challenging conditions, to make this event happen. I am so grateful to be a part of a community that takes such pride in putting on the best event possible, so all the athletes, families, and friends that came to be a part of it could have the experience they hoped for.”
Volunteers, families, friends, coaches and athletes came out in full force to weather the elements amongst fierce competition. More than 150 volunteers made up the world-class “pit crew” for the event. This crew assisted with everything from judging skiing technique, handing out and collecting electronic timing chips and race bibs to each racer.
“Keeping all the racers and spectators safe, providing a fair and challenging racing venue, and doing it all during an epic snow cycle is something only Nordic Town, USA and the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation can pull off while having so much fun at the same time,” said Kathryn Grohusky, volunteer coordinator. “Thanks to all for volunteering and please join us again next year!”
SVSEF’s athletes had plenty of notable results, starting on Thursday with SVSEF XC Gold Team member Peter Wolter on the podium in third place in the senior men’s 15km classic, followed by Jake Adicoff in 22nd.
In the senior women’s 15km classic race, Sammy Smith matched Wolter’s third place podium and Katie Feldman was close in 13th.
In the 10km classic race, SVSEF Post-Grad athlete Miguel Fresco Hanlon finished seventh, followed closely by Dave Wolter in 9th. Holden Archie and Galen Grohusky finished 14th and 15th respectively, and Teddy Hobbs finished 21st. In the women’s 10km, Cora Faye Scott found herself on the podium in 2nd place, with teammates Berkeley Canfield and Anika Vandenburgh rounding out the top ten in 7th and 10th respectively.
In the U16 boys 5km classic race, Zach Quesnel stepped on the podium in third place and Mazzy Connors led the way in the U16 girls 5km classic race finishing fourth place.
Tait Boschen raced his way to third in the U14 boys’ race and Zoe Liberatore did the same in the girls U14 race. Finally, the U12 girls swept the podium with Payton Daly Scheingraber, Isla Sunby and Sydney Nelson going 1, 2 and 3.
Saturday brought continuous snow and some spectacular results for SVSEF in the Classic Sprints.
Sammy Smith found her way to a fourth-place finish in a tightly fought sprint for senior women. Berkeley Canfield tested her skills by making the senior sprint heats and finishing a solid 30th in the junior heats.
Anika Vandenburgh qualified for the A final for U18’s along and Mazzy Connors also qualified for the U16’s. Peter Wolter led the way finishing 12th among the senior men, while Holden Archie and Miguel Fresco-Hanlon made their way to the U18 final. Zach Quesnel skied his way to the heats for the U16 boys and finished in eighth overall.
On the final day and through the strenuous elements, SVSEF XC Gold Team member Katie Feldman led the way in the senior women’s 10km freestyle event with a solid 14th place finish. Sammy Smith was second for the U18’s with an overall finish of 22nd. Cora Faye Scott was close behind in 33rd.
Gold Team member Peter Wolter found his way into the top 10 in the senior men’s 10km with a tenth-place finish. Galen Grohusky was the victor in the U18 men’s category with an overall 27th place. SVSEF’s presence continued straight through the last race of the day seeing the U12 girls sweep the podium once again with Isla Sunby, Payton Scheingraber, and Penelope Zook going 1, 2, 3 respectively.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In