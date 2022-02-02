SVSEF athletes earn podium time across Alpine, XC, Freestyle Teams

It was a busy weekend across several programs at the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation.
Freestyle Team athletes competed on home turf at the Sun Valley Freestyle Spectacular over the weekend at Roundhouse Slope on Baldy Mountain, while the Alpine Team went south to Snowbird, Utah, for a U16 Intermountain Competition, and members of the Cross-Country Devo, Prep and Comp teams traveled to West Yellowstone, Wyoming, for a Junior National Qualifier (JNQ).
To add to the mix, the SVSEF XC Gold Team showed up strong in Lake Placid, New York, for a Super Tour event.
The Sun Valley Freestyle Spectacular provided a stellar showcase under bluebird skies on Roundhouse as the SVSEF-hosted event had more than 90 athletes competing from across the Western Region.
Erik Babcock from the SVSEF Freestyle Team led the charge with a first-place overall finish on Sunday in singles and pushed repeat for the win in men’s duals on Sunday to become the event’s two-time Duals Champion.
Marek Ruttler landed in eighth place overall in Sunday’s duals. Tillie Babcock took home third overall for the women in singles on Saturday and sixth overall in duals on Sunday. SVSEF had athletes on the podium in nearly every age group.
“It was great to see such a big turnout for this year’s Sun Valley Freestyle Spectacular,” SVSEF Freestyle Program Director John Grigsby said. “We’re incredibly grateful to Sun Valley for allowing us to build a world-class venue and to all the parents and volunteers for their support for the event. We had 30-plus athletes from SVSEF, which is the largest showing ever from the club. It’s exciting to see the growth in our program at every level, with kids across all age groups from never-ever to the defending duals champion.”
Cross-Country athletes travel to West Yellowstone
SVSEF cross-country athletes traveled to West Yellowstone for a JNQ event from Jan. 29-30.
Galen Grohusky lined up for the U18/20 men’s sprint final as the solo SVSEF athlete in a swarm of Bridger Ski Foundation (BSF) skiers out of Bozeman, Montana. Grohusky broke up the BSF sweep with an impressive third place. Anja Grover and Luci Ludwig took first and third in the U18/20 women’s sprint, respectively.
Berkeley Canfield took first in U16 after a hard-fought and dramatic sprint finish with Cora Scott. Teddy Hobbs was second in U16 boys.
“What an incredible weekend in West Yellowstone,” SVSEF XC Comp Team Head Coach Ashley Knox said. “We had Devo, Prep and Comp Team skiers racing, and they all handled the weekend like seasoned pros. There were a lot of personal bests, really strong skiing and SVSEF had its fair share of podium time.”
For Sunday’s Classic podiums, SVSEF’s Anja Grover took first in the women’s U18/20 5K, Cora Scott first place in the U16 women’s 5K, and Teddy Hobbs 3rd place in the U16 men 5K.
Hagenbuch wins in Lake Placid
The SVSEF XC Gold Team was in Lake Placid for the Super Tour, with Johnny Hagenbuch taking the win in the 10-kilometer Mass Start event.
“Johnny skied away, while Peter Wolter, Sam Wood and Karl Schulz had good days,” SVSEF XC Head Coach Chris Mallory said.
Wolter, Wood and Schulz took third, 10th and 11th, respectively.
Katie Feldman and Sarah Goble took 12th and 14th in the Womens 10k, and Peter Holmes placed second in the Classic Sprint.
U16 Alpine Team flies at Snowbird
The SVSEF USSA Alpine Team showed up strong for the U16 Intermountain Comp (IMC), which took place in Snowbird, Utah, from Jan. 28-30. The team came home with seven podium finishes plus 18 top-10 finishes across three races.
In the first of two slalom events for the women, Natalie Gowe stood atop the podium in first place with Taylor Hovey rounding out the podium in third place. Lowie Watkins and Meredith Bromley landed in the top-10 in eighth and ninth, respectively. In the men’s first slalom race, Max Meucci graced the podium in third place, while Drew Kogelmann (4th), Sacha Stern-Pre (6th), Will Kogelmann (7th), Tucker Smith (8th) and Alan Dugan (10th) put five SVSEF men in the top-10.
“Our success was a testament to the effort and passion our athletes have displayed this season,” SVSEF USSA Head Coach Nate Schwing said. “The coaching staff has been doing a phenomenal job of teaching, encouraging and assisting in our athletes’ efforts, and we have a great group of parents supporting the athletes as well.”
In the women’s giant slalom, Ruby Crist took second place, Lowie Watkins fifth and Sophia Hallstein ninth to land in the top-10. For the men’s giant slalom, Max Meucci came in sixth and Will Kogelmann another top-10 in ninth place.
Gowe nailed a repeat first-place finish in the second women’s slalom, and Lowie Watkins stepped onto the third step of the podium. Meredith Bromley finished in fourth place, Sophia Hallstein in eighth and Ella Shaughnessy in 10th place. For the men’s second slalom race, SVSEF earned a seventh podium finish for the weekend with Will Kogelmann in third, and four in the top-10: Alan Dugan (4th), Sacha Stern-Pre (6th), Bodin Lee (7th), and Tucker Smith (8th). ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In