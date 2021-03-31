Two Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Freeski athletes attended the final Futures Tour Slopestyle event of the season in Winter Park, Colo., on March 18-19.
SVSEF athletes Vay O’Brien finished in fifth place overall and Anton Holter took 15th.
The team was greeted with warm weather and sunny skies, ideal conditions for a slopestyle competition.
O’Brien had a great competition day, putting down a solid second run. Her run showcased her ability to spin in all directions.
The course featured two rails and three jumps, with all three jumps having a small and large option.
Known for her jump prowess, “Big Air” O’Brien took advantage of the large takeoffs and ample airtime. She started her run with a lipslide on the first rail feature, to a solid blind 270 out of the following rail feature.
O’Brien followed that up with a smooth right-side 540, into a switch right-side 540, and ended her run with a massive left-side 720, which was good enough for a fifth-place finish, her second top-5 finish of the season in Futures Tour events.
Alex Thisted took first in the women’s event. Marley Leavitt and Grace Simek took second and third, respectively.
Holter, who had a breakthrough event, made it into the finals despite a stacked field. Out of two heats of 25 athletes each, only the top eight skiers qualified for finals.
Holter qualified for fifth with a Lipslide on front 270 out, switch on unnatural 450 out, right-side cork 540 with a mute grab, switch left-side misty 900 Japan grab, into a left-side cork 900 blunt grab.
Holter had an issue with the first rail feature in his first run, but his second run was flawless and oozed with style, earning him an 81.67 and a spot in the finals. But he wasn’t able to put down a clean run in the two-run final.
Keagan Supple took first in the men’s event with Sean Jensen and Danya Manyak taking second and third, respectively.
