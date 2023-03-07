The Sun Valley Ski Education Alpine U12 Travel Team traveled to Tamarack, Idaho, March 4-5 for the Tamarack North GS and Kombi Race.
This was the last qualifier of the season before the Intermountain Division U12 Championships, where the North and South meet in Snowbird, Utah, March 17-19. SVSEF will have 22 girls and 15 boys competing at the championships.
SVSEF athletes dominated the podium in both GS races and Kombi races. For the women’s GS, Savannah Pringle came in first, and Fernanda Hurtado in third. The men’s GS podium was a full team sweep with Corbin Flood in first, Thijs Loyd in second, and Charlie Spengler in third.
“The Kombi is a true test of learning to adapt to changing environments within one course,” SVSEF Alpine U12 Travel Team Head Coach Adele Savaria said. “The race is a mix of Giant Slalom (GS), Panel Slalom (SL), Regular Slalom (SL), and stubbies all in one course.”
The Kombi race podium on the women's side was tackled by Pringle in second, Camille Reid in third, and Taylor Rundell in fourth. For the men, Corbin Flood came in first, Henry Questad in second, Charlie Spengler in third, and Lloyd in fifth.
“It was a great weekend at Tamarack for our team with awesome results in both races,” Savaria said. “We are very proud of all our athletes, especially being great teammates and always cheering each other on.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In