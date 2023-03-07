U12 Womens Podium@.jpeg

First: Savannah Pringle. Third: Fernanda Hurtado. Fourth: Olivia Harrington. 

 Courtesy photo

The Sun Valley Ski Education Alpine U12 Travel Team traveled to Tamarack, Idaho, March 4-5 for the Tamarack North GS and Kombi Race.

This was the last qualifier of the season before the Intermountain Division U12 Championships, where the North and South meet in Snowbird, Utah, March 17-19. SVSEF will have 22 girls and 15 boys competing at the championships. 

SVSEF athletes dominated the podium in both GS races and Kombi races. For the women’s GS, Savannah Pringle came in first, and Fernanda Hurtado in third. The men’s GS podium was a full team sweep with Corbin Flood in first, Thijs Loyd in second, and Charlie Spengler in third. 

U12 Mens Podium@.jpeg

First: Corbin Flood. Second: Henry Questad. Third: Charlie Spengler. Fifth: Thijs Lloyd.

Tags

Load comments