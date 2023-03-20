WesternRegionMap

Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation and Sun Valley hosts the U.S. Ski & Snowboard U16 Western Region Championships this week.

The U.S. Ski & Snowboard U16 Western Region Championships is a championship event for racers ages 14 and 15 years old, from the five divisions of the Western Region. The five divisions include: Alaska, Far West, Intermountain, Northern, and Pacific Northwest. 

170 athletes (80 boys, 90 girls) will compete in three disciplines over four days—Super G, Giant Slalom, and Slalom (SL).

