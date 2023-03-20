Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation and Sun Valley hosts the U.S. Ski & Snowboard U16 Western Region Championships this week.
The U.S. Ski & Snowboard U16 Western Region Championships is a championship event for racers ages 14 and 15 years old, from the five divisions of the Western Region. The five divisions include: Alaska, Far West, Intermountain, Northern, and Pacific Northwest.
170 athletes (80 boys, 90 girls) will compete in three disciplines over four days—Super G, Giant Slalom, and Slalom (SL).
WHERE: Warm Springs side of Sun Valley
WHEN: Tuesday - Friday, March 21-24
11 SVSEF Alpine U16 Team Athletes Qualified for U16 Western Region Championships:
- Alyssa Huntsman
- Ruby Smith
- Madalyn Neal
- Josie Sarchett
- Taylor Hovey – Qualified but not racing due to injury
- Jay Blackburn
- Declan White
- Owen Lancaster
- Tucker Smith
- Paxton Sammis
- Reyn Gary
Tuesday, March 21/Super G Race
Wednesday, March 22/WR U16 Championship Super G
Thursday, March 23/Men’s Championship SL and Women’s Championship GS
Men’s SL Run 1 start time 9 a.m.
Men’s SL Run 2 start time 10:45 a.m.
Women’s GS Run 1 start time Noon
Women’s GS Run 2 start 1:45 p.m.
Awards Banquet for the first three days held at Limelight Room, Sun Valley Inn at 7 p.m.
Friday, March 24/Women’s Championship SL and Men’s Championship GS
Women’s Run 1 start time 9 a.m.
Women’s Run 2 start time 10:45 a.m.
Men’s GS Run 1 start time Noon
Men’s GS Run 2 start 1:45 p.m.
Awards for the last day will be presented after the race in the Warm Springs base area.
Event schedule posted HERE
Once races begin, live unofficial race results can be found on Live Timing HERE.
