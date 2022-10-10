sun-valley-logo

Sun Valley Resort will host the U.S. Alpine National Championships in April 2023 and in 2024.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced Monday a two-year deal with Sun Valley Resort to host the national alpine competitions and for Waterville Valley Resort in New Hampshire to host the U.S. Freestyle National Championships. 

“Sun Valley and Waterville have a proven track record of hosting competitions, and we could not be more excited to have them on board for the next two years,” U.S. Ski & Snowboard Director of Events Eric Webster said. “U.S. Ski & Snowboard is excited to support the organizing committees and look forward to cheering on the athletes, many of whom are currently on the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team rosters.”

