Sun Valley Resort will host the U.S. Alpine National Championships in April 2023 and in 2024.
U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced Monday a two-year deal with Sun Valley Resort to host the national alpine competitions and for Waterville Valley Resort in New Hampshire to host the U.S. Freestyle National Championships.
“Sun Valley and Waterville have a proven track record of hosting competitions, and we could not be more excited to have them on board for the next two years,” U.S. Ski & Snowboard Director of Events Eric Webster said. “U.S. Ski & Snowboard is excited to support the organizing committees and look forward to cheering on the athletes, many of whom are currently on the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team rosters.”
The 2023 U.S. Alpine National Championships are scheduled from April 2-5. The 2024 dates have not been set.
In Sun Valley, men and women will compete in slalom, giant slalom and super-G events. The course has a "storied history of alpine racing, along with technical and challenging terrain," Sun Valley Resort stated, and will feature local U.S. Alpine Ski Team athletes Ryder Sarchett, Jack Smith and Dasha Romanov, from the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation.
Sun Valley previously hosted the U.S. Alpine National Championships in 2016 and 2018. Courses were established on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain.
“As the first destination ski resort in North America, we are proud to be a location where history and memories are made," Sun Valley Resort Director of Marketing & PR Bridget Higgins said. "We last hosted the U.S. Alpine Championships in 2018, and we are looking forward to welcoming back athletes to our beautiful community, where people have come to enjoy the incredible terrain and experience since 1936.
"Sun Valley's history is steeped in unifying competition and team camaraderie, and we're looking forward to seeing friendly and healthy competition foster incredible performances."
Waterville Valley, sometimes called the "Birthplace of Freestyle Skiing," will host several freestyle events to be scheduled at later dates in 2023 and 2024.
Each year, the U.S. National Championships bring together top athletes from each division and a handful of international racers to storied national venues.
Both locations have experienced organizing committees and involved ski clubs that have put on large-scale events in the past, including NorAm Championships, World Cups and Junior Nationals, U.S. Ski & Snowboard stated.
U.S. Ski & Snowboard—based in Park City, Utah—coordinates national programs in seven different sports and fields the nation's Olympic teams for alpine skiing and snowboarding.
