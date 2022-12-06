SVSEF Supercup

The Sun Valley Super Tour, seen here in January, returns to Lake Creek this week.

 Courtesy photo from Matt Leidecker

With ski season back in full swing, the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation is once again welcoming some of the continent’s best cross-country racers to Lake Creek.

The Sun Valley Super Tour and Intermountain Opener, which is held from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11 at Lake Creek Center in Ketchum, is a joint competition of the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation, Intermountain Cross Country, and the USSS Super Tour.

The event is open to all FIS and USSS competitors and will welcome elite-level skiers, top collegiate athletes from the western region and juniors looking to qualify for the 2023 Nationals in March.

