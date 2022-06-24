The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation's Nordic skiers will come under new leadership Aug. 1 when Bates College Head Coach Becky Woods takes over for longtime Cross Country Program Director Rick Kapala.
Woods comes to SVSEF after nearly three decades at the Lewiston, Maine, school in a range of leadership roles, including head men's and women's Nordic ski coach. Kapala, an SVSEF institution after some 30 years with the program, will focus on broader strategic initiatives in the new role of director of sports development, SVSEF spokeswoman Heather Foster said this week.
“I am humbled to have the opportunity to lead this great group of SVSEF coaches and athletes,” Woods said in a statement. “It is evident there is expertise, talent, and support within the organization—and a true sense of community."
In a press release, the Foundation praised Woods' "unique skillset," which Foster said she cultivated by wearing many hats for the Bates program.
“We are thrilled to welcome Becky Woods to the team at SVSEF and to embrace her exceptional leadership and coaching experience at the helm of our Cross Country programs,” said SVSEF Executive Director Scott McGrew. “Her proven ability to guide athletes in the pursuit of excellence both on the trails and in the community, along with her deep appreciation of the Nordic culture and the passion behind the sport, will make Becky a tremendous asset for our cross country teams and for our greater ski community in the Wood River Valley.”
Woods takes over a program on the upswing: three members of the SVSEF Gold Team--its highest level of competition--raced in the 2022 Beijing Olympics and Paralympics, while two more alumni earned spots on the U.S. Cross Country Ski Team. In all, about 250 athletes of all ages race under the SVSEF banner, according to the organization.
Said Woods: "Having spent time in the Wood River Valley, I am honored and excited to become a member of the team and help SVSEF Cross Country continue to grow and excel as a ski community."
Welcome Becky! I can't wait to meet you.
Rick's energy & support of this community's Nordic culture is impossible to accurately state. Thanks Rick for all you have done for all the kids, families and fun that have helped make Nordic Town USA such a great community!!
Tom Pomeroy Ketchum
