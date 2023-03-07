The Sun Valley Ski Club will hold the 30th annual Bradford Community Ski Race on Saturday, March 11.
The race is free to all participants.
The format is the best run of a two-run GS on Warm Springs. Racers will begin in age groups—12-and-under, 13-19, then every 10 years up to the age of 90. Racers 12 and under will run first, then racers will run women then men, oldest to youngest in their age groups.
