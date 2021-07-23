A group of young cyclists representing the Sun Valley Devo team competed in the USA Mountain Biking National Championships from July 12-18 in Winter Park, Colo.
Oliver Smith placed 13th in the cross-country race for the 15-16 age category.
“That was a great result for him,” Sun Valley Devo middle school coach Eric Chizum said. “He started way back in a group of 140 riders and was able to fight his way up.”
Smith was also 22nd in the short track event.
Dexter Morrison was 73rd in cross country for 15-16 category, and 36th in the short track.
Holden Archie ended up 50th in the enduro race for 15-18, and also put up a 17th place-finish in the downhill.
This was the first time both Smith and Morrison had ever raced nationals.
Chizum said that both riders did very well and gained some really valuable experience to build off of.
He added that most of the Sun Valley Devo athletes will now focus on the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) season, which generally runs August through October.
Zane Lyons also had a great showing. Lyons, who is now riding on the USAC Olympic Development Team, finished 70th in the 17-18 category.
“He has been working really hard this season and is headed off to Europe in the next few weeks to do some races over there,” Chizum said.
‘Grinding’ it out this weekend
Up next for Sun Valley Devo is the Galena Grinder, where the team’s youth division will compete.
Fans of Sun Valley Devo should watch out for Smith, Morrison and Archie, who will ride in the 15-18 category in the half marathon.
“The Grinder is one of the best races in Idaho,” Chizum said.
Chizum should know. While racing for Sturtevants/Limelight Hotel team, he won the Open Men category in 2017 with a time of 3 hours, 27 minutes.
For now, Chizum will coach his team to get them up to speed.
“It’s a good time,” he said. “We expect our riders to do well.”
