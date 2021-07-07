Local cycling team Sun Valley Devo traveled to McCall to compete in the 9 to 5 Endurance Cycling Race at Jug Mountain on Saturday, June 26.
Sun Valley Devo had two teams win their respective races in the Male Duo and the Male Trio races.
In the Male Duo, Jackson Long and Gavin Galyardt took first with 11 laps and a total time of 7 hours, 5 minutes, 50.1 seconds. Other local riders from the Elephant’s Perch—Sam Young and Jedd Young—took second in the Male Duo race with 10 laps. Coming in third in the Male Duo group was Team Eastside Cycles.
In the Male Trio race, Dexter Morris, Gavin Smart and Oliver Smith took first with 11 laps with a total time of 7:53:27.3. Coming in second was Get on the BUSS and Bicycleattorney.com took third.
Other local riders that competed and won their race were Ruby Smith, Adam Smith and Travis Smart who raced in the Coed Trips for the team Ruby Q. They finished with nine laps at a total time of 7:24:42.6.
The 9 to 5 Endurance Race was a lap formatted and was roughly 8.5 miles in length.
