The next endurance race is ready for its showcase.
This time, it’s a radical race that truly tests one’s trail running abilities.
The ninth annual Sturtevant’s Standhope Ultra Challenge is set to return Saturday, July 24. The race, an epic jaunt of a test, will take runners through a high point of 11,000 feet during the event.
The Ultra Challenge is split up into two separate races through the scenic Pioneer Mountains. The 60-kilometer (37.2 miles) and the 30-kilometer (18.6 miles) will start in staggered time with the 60k going at 6 a.m. the day of the race, while the 30k will begin at 8:30 a.m.
The 60k race will start at Park Creek Campground on Trail Creek Road with the 30k beginning at Fall Creak Recreation Site in Wildhorse Canyon.
With difficult terrain, steep ascents and even steeper descents, runners will battle elements and elevation. The 60k race is the equivalent of 1.5 marathons (39.3 miles) and the 30k race is about a half marathon.
There will be a limit of 170 runners.
