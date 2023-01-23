Members of SVSEF XC Comp and Prep Progression Teams at Soldier Hollow_IMG_3504@.jpg

Members of the SVSEF Cross Country Comp and Prep Progression teams. 

 Courtesy photo by Tory Canfield

The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Cross Country Comp and Prep Progression Teams traveled to Soldier Hollow, Utah, for their first Junior National Qualifier of the season. The Cross Country Comp team is all high school-aged athletes, and the Prep progression team is athletes ages 13 - 15.

Athletes traveled from across the country to compete at the qualifier. SVSEF had 43 racers competing, ranging from U12 to U20 age categories. The U18/20 girls dominated their field, with consistent top 30 results in each event.

On the men’s side, SVSEF XC Comp Team athlete Miguel Fresco Hanlon sprinted his way into third place in the U18/20 Sprint race on Jan. 20.

Miguel Fresco Hanlon_SVSEF XC COMP 3rd place_IMG_1036@.jpg

SVSEF XC Comp Team athlete Miguel Fresco Hanlon, right, sprinted his way into 3rd place in the U18/20 Sprint race on Jan. 20.
