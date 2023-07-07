US_Ski_Team_logo copy.jpg

Former Dartmouth College ski sports star Anouk Patty, who is U.S. Ski and Snowboard’s Chief of Sport, has been selected as one of Outsports’ Top 100 most powerful and influential LGBTQ people in sports. The accolade highlights Patty’s commitment to both her career and the LGBTQ+ community. A 1991 Dartmouth graduate, Patty was a three-time All-American skier and captain of the Big Green women’s alpine ski team.

