Wood River sophomore mountain biker Oliver Smith claimed the top spot on the podium on Saturday, winning the boys varsity race at McNabb Ranch with a time of 1 hour, 34 minutes, 25.69 seconds.
Smith’s win helped propel the Wood River Mountain Bike Club boys to the overall team win in the male race. On the girls side, Paige DeHart took second in the female varsity race with a time of 1:26:32.12 to propel the female team to first in their respective race.
Between the male and female racers, eight riders gave Wood River valuable points.
On the male side, there were five Wood River finishers in a field of 21 riders. That total gave Wood River 2,566 points for the team victory.
On the female side, Wood River supplied three of the top 10, which gave the ladies 1,590 team points for the team win.
Along with Smith, Holden Archie (1:42:58.88) took fifth, Dexter Morrison (1:45:35.89) took seventh, Gavin Smart (1:50:43.33) took 12th and Hayden Wilson (2:02:27.33) took 21st in the boys race.
Aside from DeHart, Lila Hess (1:37:26.88) took eighth, and Aisley Grohusky (1:39:21.85) took ninth.
More top riders were Sadie Rector, who took second in the female JV1 race. Rector took home a time of 1:00:36.36. Other top riders for the Wood River female JV1 team were Malia Foley (1:06:15.87) who took seventh and Ashley Eggers (1:14:09.37) who took 13th.
The top male JV1 rider was Clayton Elsbree, who took fourth place with a time of 1:18:35.92. Owen Thompson (1:25:36.15) took 20th, Colton Hairston (1:26:36.25) took 22nd and Tanner Hairston (1:27:58.46) took 24th.
Ripley Scales took sixth in the female JV2 race with a time of 1:15:28.65.
For the freshman team, Mazzy Conners took fourth for the females with a time of 1:02:58.80. On the male side, Wyatt Dunn took sixth with a time of 52:47.14.
The top middle school rider was Ruby Smith who took first in the female eighth-grade race with a time of 26:30.80.
Hudson Emery also took first in the male eighth grade B race with a time of 28:35.68.
Up next for the Wood River Mountain Bike Club is the Interscholastic Idaho Cycling League State Championship at Bogus Basin in Boise on Saturday, Oct. 9.
