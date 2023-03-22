Sammy Smith - World Junior Championships 2023 Photo credit_flyingpointroad.com@

Sammy Smith

 Photo courtesy flyingpointroad.com

In a trip that has been getting better and better, SVSEF Comp Team and U.S. Development team member Sammy Smith continues to show the world what she can do.

In Tuesday’s freestyle sprint in Tallinn, Estonia, Smith once again qualified for the heats by placing 19th in the qualifier. The top 30 move on to compete in heats of six, and then finish with an A final and a B final for the top twelve spots. Smith finished 30th overall. 

SVSEF XC Gold Team and U.S. Ski Team member Kevin Bolger finished 55th in the qualifier, just missing the heats. 

