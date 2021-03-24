A total of nine Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Nordic skiers took to the podium at the Tour de Sun Valley at Lake Creek in Ketchum over the weekend from March 19-21.
Of the 146 racers who competed over the three days, Cora Scott found the podium twice with two first-place finishes.
Scott (Under-16) took first on Saturday’s U16 Women’s 5-kilometer Classic Distance with a time of 16 minutes, 19.5 seconds. Aurora Stiles of Jackson Hole Ski Club took second with 16:27 and Elsie Weiss of Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club took third with 16:35.8.
Scott then returned Sunday to win the U16 Women’s 5k Skate Distance with 13:48.9. Stiles again took second with 13:55.8 and Dashe McCabe of Methow Skiing from Wintrop, Wash., took third with 13:57.9.
This event was an International Ski Federation (FIS) competition, and was the last event of the season for SVSEF.
Friday’s opening day saw a mix of warm weather, sleet, rain and snow, which made for extra-slick conditions.
“[It] was a great weekend of cross-country ski racing at the Tour de Sun Valley on the Lake Creek trail system,” SVSEF Cross-Country South Devo and Striders Head Coach Emily Williams said in a statement. “From snow, to rain, to the famous Sun Valley sunshine, racers braved the elements to compete in the final races of the cross-country ski season.”
The weekend also presented strict COVID-19 protocols to make this event happen.
Elijah Weenig (U20) also had a great weekend for SVSEF as he found the podium three times with a second-place finish on Saturday’s Junior Men’s 10k Classic Distance with a time of 27:09. Wally Magill of Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club took first (26:15.9) and Wes Campbell of Park City Ski & Snowboard Team took third (27:18.3).
Weenig also took a pair of third-place finishes. He took third on Friday’s Junior Men’s FIS Skate Sprint with a time of 2:49.21 then another third Sunday for the Junior Men’s FIS 15k Skate Distance with 34:13.1. Campbell took first (33:56.5) in the Junior 15k and Magill took second (34:09.0).
In all, there were seven men who sat on top of the podium with Peter Holmes, Karl Schulz, Johnny Hagenbuch and Galen Grohusky all getting top-three places in their events.
Holmes took first (2:50.98) in the Open Men’s FIS Skate Sprint. Luke Jager (2:51.60) and Noel Keeffe (2:55.93) came in second and third, respectively.
Grohusky took first in the U16 Men’s 5k Skate Distance with 11:54.1. Zach Shockey (12:00.4) of Mount Bachelor Sports Education Foundation took second and Peter Warner (12:01.6) of Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation took third.
The upset of the day came when Bridger Ski Foundation’s Finn O’Connell (31:59.5) took first in the Open Men’s 15k Skate Distance, defeating SVSEF’s Johnny Hagenbuch (32:36.0), who took third. Schulz (32:17.4) took second.
Sammy Smith (U18) had a pair of third-place finishes in both the Open Women’s and Junior Women’s FIS 5k (14:37.4).
Novie McCabe took both the Open Women and Junior Women 5k (14:22.8).
SVSEF alum and University of Utah racer Sydney Palmer-Leger had a great weekend as well. She took second in the Open Women and Junior Women 5k (14:28.9). Palmer-Leger took four second-place finishes and two first-place finishes over the weekend.
In the Open Women 10k Skate, Katie Feldman took third (24:12.0). Feldman would also take fourth in the Open Women’s FIS Skate Sprint on Friday (3:16.13).
Anika Vandenburgh took first place in Friday’s U16 Women’s Sprint with a time of 3:21.37. Aurora Stiles of Jackson Hole Ski Club took second (3:29.55) and Eden Keeney of The Utah Nordic Alliance (TUNA) took third (3:34.11).
Other notables were in the Open Women’s FIS Skate Sprint, where Novie McCabe of the University of Utah edged out Palmer-Leger for first place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In