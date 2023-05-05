Blaine County Aquatic Center program registrations and season passes for the BCRD Aquatic Center in Hailey are now being accepted.
Season pool passes went on sale April 26 for online purchase. Sign-ups are underway for Youth Swim School offering group swim lessons for children ages 3-12 from June 12-Aug. 17, and Dolphins Swim Team for children ages 5-18.
For more information, call 208-578-2273 or visit bcrd.org.
