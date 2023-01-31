HERoic Killington Cup Presented by Stifel

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States takes a selfie with fans after the slalom at the HERoic Killington Cup Presented by Stifel on Nov. 27, 2022, in Killington, Vermont.

 Courtesy photo by Dustin Satloff/U.S. Ski and Snowboard (@dustinsatloff // @usskiteam)

Colorado’s Mikaela Shiffrin clinched her record-setting seventh World Cup season victory in slalom Sunday with a second-place finish in the Czech Republic. She surpassed Swiss gate legend Vreni Schneider, who earned six slalom crystal globes from 1984-95. Shiffrin narrowly (by .08 seconds) missed winning her record-tying 86th World Cup race on Sunday, although she dominated Saturday’s slalom for her 11th season win in 23 starts.

