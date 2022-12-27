American Mikaela Shiffrin sent a message to the rest of a very talented Audi FIS World Cup field during last weekend’s women’s downhill and super giant slalom races on the Corviglia run at St. Moritz, Switzerland.
Reigning World Cup overall champion and technical wizard Shiffrin, 27, competed in her first three speed events of the 2022-23 season and reminded her rivals that she has the title and wants to keep it.
She finished sixth in Friday’s 1,950-meter downhill won by Elena Curtoni of Italy. The next day on a longer 2,521-meter downhill course, Shiffrin improved to fourth 0.61 seconds off the winning pace of Italy’s downhill leader Sofia Goggia.
On Sunday, Shiffrin turned in a risky, aggressive run on a technical 34-gate, 1,950-meter course to win the women’s super giant slalom (super G) by 0.12 seconds over Curtoni and extend her World Cup overall lead to 105 points over Goggia, by a 575-470 margin.
It was the 77th World Cup victory of Shiffrin’s remarkable international racing career. It marked her third win of the season and pulled her to five wins behind all-time World Cup women’s winner Lindsey Vonn, who has 82.
Shiffrin notched her fifth World Cup super G slalom win, but the first in that discipline since January 2020. She has also earned 49 slalom wins, 14 in giant slalom, three in downhill, two in parallel slalom, three in city events and one in alpine combined.
The St. Moritz courses have become a Shiffrin favorite over the years. She had two third places on super G courses there last season, and another third in super G in 2019-20. She won the St. Moritz super G in 2018-19 for her 47th World Cup win.
Shiffrin has now earned $209,553 in prize money this season, which tops the World Cup ahead of Goggia’s $196,151 and third-place Wendy Holdener of Switzerland, $126,239.
In a U.S. Ski and Snowboard press release, Shiffrin said about her victory Sunday, “I felt very good, from inspection I was looking at a very tough line, and I tried my best to follow that line. You have to push so hard and it’s always on the limit. I knew where my tactics should be, and I’m happy with that.”
So far this season, the World Cup has staged 22 races, 12 for the women and 10 for the men. Shiffrin has raced in nine of the 12 women’s events—winning three times, plus a second, fourth, fifth and two sixths.
The women’s World Cup tour resumes at Semmering, Austria, with giant slalom Tuesday, Dec. 27 and slalom on Thursday, Dec. 29.
Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is Shiffrin’s partner in cooking and training, if Shiffrin’s Instagram account is any indication. Kilde also currently leads the World Cup downhill standings with 345 points—having won three of the four events.
A powerful skier, Kilde ranks second in the current World Cup overall standings with 525 points and $243,840 in money, trailing only Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt who has 696 points and $311,966.
Last season, Odermatt won his first overall title with 1,639 points and $608,304 in prize money, ahead of second-place Kilde who finished with 1,172 points and $504,441. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In