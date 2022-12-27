Mikaela Shiffrin

U.S. Ski Team star Mikaela Shiffrin, poses with some young fans after winning the slalom competition at the 2016 U.S. Alpine Championships in Sun Valley.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

American Mikaela Shiffrin sent a message to the rest of a very talented Audi FIS World Cup field during last weekend’s women’s downhill and super giant slalom races on the Corviglia run at St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Reigning World Cup overall champion and technical wizard Shiffrin, 27, competed in her first three speed events of the 2022-23 season and reminded her rivals that she has the title and wants to keep it.

She finished sixth in Friday’s 1,950-meter downhill won by Elena Curtoni of Italy. The next day on a longer 2,521-meter downhill course, Shiffrin improved to fourth 0.61 seconds off the winning pace of Italy’s downhill leader Sofia Goggia.

Tags

Load comments