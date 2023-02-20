Mikaela Shiffrin of the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team won her third medal to finish the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Meribel-Courchevel, France, Saturday, taking a silver medal in the slalom.
It is Shiffrin’s 14th World Championship medal in her career—the most of any alpine skier in the modern era.
“Today was incredible,” said Shiffrin. “It was such a joy to race today, especially after the last two weeks and everything that has happened...I was so happy with my first run and really happy with a lot of sections on my second run. Here and there, I backed off a little bit and it’s not enough for gold."
