Colorado’s Mikaela Shiffrin, now the most decorated World Cup alpine ski racer of all time, has been named to The Time Magazine 100 Most Influential People list in the “Pioneer” category, according to Leann Bentley’s April 13 U.S. Ski and Snowboard press release. Shiffrin boosted her World Cup race winning total to 88 during her remarkable 2022-23 campaign.
Shiffrin named one of Time Magazine's 100 most influential
Express Staff
