With her second-place Alpine World Cup slalom finish Sunday at Sestriere, Italy, American technical star Mikaela Shiffrin (123 career podiums) kept her slim lead in the early-season World Cup overall standings. Defending overall champion Shiffrin ($142,416 season earnings) has 385 overall points, ahead of Sunday’s slalom winner Wendy Holdener of Switzerland (366 points and $124,597 earnings).
Shiffrin leads World Cup standings
