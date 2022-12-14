Mikaela Shiffrin

U.S. Ski Team star Mikaela Shiffrin, from Vail, Colo., poses with some young fans after winning the slalom competition at the 2016 U.S. Alpine Championships in Sun Valley.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

With her second-place Alpine World Cup slalom finish Sunday at Sestriere, Italy, American technical star Mikaela Shiffrin (123 career podiums) kept her slim lead in the early-season World Cup overall standings. Defending overall champion Shiffrin ($142,416 season earnings) has 385 overall points, ahead of Sunday’s slalom winner Wendy Holdener of Switzerland (366 points and $124,597 earnings).

