Colorado’s Mikaela Shiffrin won’t turn 26 for another three weeks, yet the American alpine skiing champion keeps setting new standards as she builds upon a spectacular 10-year international racing career.
Limited to just 10 FIS World Cup races so far in the 2020-21 season, Shiffrin set her sights with laser focus on last week’s Telepass FIS Alpine World Ski Championships at Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy—which along with Milan is the site of the 2026 Winter Olympics.
A 68-time World Cup race winner from Vail/Beaver Creek, Shiffrin entered four events and earned medals in each—gold for the first time ever in alpine combined, silver in giant slalom and bronze in both super giant slalom and slalom.
The Burke Mountain Academy alum became the first female to win four medals at a single world championship event in 14 years, since Sweden’s Anja Paerson accomplished the feat in 2007 at Are, Swe. They are the only two women to win four medals at a world event. Paerson had five in 2007 in Sweden.
“I don’t think I ever would have said that I could win four medals in one world champs,” Shiffrin told Courtney Harkins of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association. “If you would have asked me five years ago or even, maybe especially, one year ago…it’s amazing.”
Three-time World Cup overall champion Shiffrin and two-time World Cup overall queen Paerson, 39, are now tied with 11 medals apiece for the most world championship medals in the modern era of skiing. Paerson, who retired in 2012, has won seven world golds and Shiffrin now has six golds.
Paerson, holder of a career 42 World Cup wins, is now the overall women’s leader with 17 medals (10 gold) in Olympic and world championship competition. Shiffrin is hot on her heels with 14 Olympic and world medals, eight of them gold.
Shiffrin came as close to a seventh world gold medal as you can come in Thursday’s thrilling women’s giant slalom finale on a 55-gate Olympia delle Tofane course. She and Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami, 29, battled in the closest giant slalom result in world annals.
After the first run, reigning Olympic GS champion Shiffrin was the leader out of 99 competitors by just 0.02 seconds over teammate Nina O’Brien, with Gut-Behrami third just 0.08 seconds back. The second run told the tale as Gut-Behrami won the gold medal by just 0.02 seconds over second-place Shiffrin.
Gut-Behrami, the 2016 World Cup overall champion with 30 career wins on the tour, left Cortina with three medals, including her first-ever golds, in super giant slalom and giant slalom. Her best previous results were silver medals in combined and downhill in 2009 at Val d’Isere, France.
Lurking quietly in the shadows behind Gut-Behrami and Shiffrin in the marvelous GS finale was 23-year-old Austrian Katharina Liensberger, who posted the fastest second run to secure the third-place bronze medal just 0.09 seconds back.
And it was Liensberger riding the momentum of that speedy GS run with a shocking 1.00-second victory—winning both of the runs—in Saturday’s 107-racer slalom finale. In the process Liensberger ended Shiffrin’s unmatched run of four consecutive world slalom titles.
Slalom conditions were tough throughout Saturday’s 62-gate race, with temperatures rising from 35 to 41 degrees Fahrenheit and the sun baking the Italian snow. The women battled through ruts and bumps to finish.
Liensberger, who tied for the gold in parallel slalom earlier in the week before taking the GS bronze, has yet to win a World Cup race and was out of the medals in fourth place in the 2019 world slalom race at Are.
But the fifth-year World Cup racer from Feldkirch, Austria, led Petra Vlhova of Slovakia by 0.30 seconds after the first run, and won the second run by 0.34 seconds. Vlhova settled for her second silver at worlds. Shiffrin rallied for bronze, 1.98 back.
The result didn’t deter Shiffrin, who has struggled throughout the past year after the unexpected death of her father Jeff Shiffrin.
“It’s been a lot of ups and downs for sure,” Shiffrin said to Harkins. “Very emotional year. Right now, I’m just feeling pretty grateful to be able to smile a lot more often. Every day I feel a little more excited for the next day to come and that’s a good position to be in. Altogether, I’ve come a long way in a year.”
FIS World Cup women pick up competition Feb. 24-28 with two downhills and super giant slalom at Val di Fassa, Italy. Next are two stops—March 6-7 at Jasna, Slovakia (GS March 6 and slalom March 7) and March 12-13 at Are, Sweden (two slaloms, night March 12).
The World Cup Finals are set for March 15-21 at Lenzerheide, Switz. Downhill is March 17, super giant slalom March 18, slalom March 20 and giant slalom March 21.
Seeking her first World Cup overall title, 25-year-old Vlhova is currently leading the overall standings with 989 points, ahead of Gut-Behrami (947) and third-place Michelle Gisin of Switzerland (807). Shiffrin is ranked seventh, with 615.
Shiffrin has a shot at the 2020-21 slalom title, now standing in third place 65 points behind leader Vlhova. The American is fifth in giant slalom standings, 180 points behind leader Marta Bassino of Italy.
Prize money leaders for the season are Gut-Behrami with $416,047, Vlhova with $360,301 and Shiffrin with $318,904.
