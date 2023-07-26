SHIFFRIN IS CELEBRATED—Seven-time world alpine skiing champion and all-time FIS World Cup victory leader Mikaela Shiffrin accepted the ESPY (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly) “Best Athlete—Women’s Sports” award during a July 12 ceremony in Los Angeles. The U.S. Ski Team then celebrated her record-setting 2022-23 season with a surprise party and private concert by rising star Noah Kahan, followed by tickets to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Denver, Colorado.

