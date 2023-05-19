Seven Sun Valley skiers—three cross-country and four alpine—have been named to the U.S. National Ski Teams, per the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation.

Dasha Romanov, Jack Smith, Finnigan Donley and Colin Hanna received appointments to the alpine team, while John Steel Hagenbuch, Sydney Palmer-Leger and Sammy Smith were appointed to the cross-country team.

Donley, who is set to graduate from the Sun Valley Community School and SVSEF this year, was placed on the U.S. Alpine D team after an eye-catching season that included a first place finish in super-G and second in downhill at 2023 U18 Nationals.

Dasha Romanov by Heather Black_040323_DSC_5883 (1).jpg

Dasha Romanov.
Colin Hanna by Tim Carter_NIK_2171.jpg

Colin Hanna.

