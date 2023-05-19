Seven Sun Valley skiers—three cross-country and four alpine—have been named to the U.S. National Ski Teams, per the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation.
Dasha Romanov, Jack Smith, Finnigan Donley and Colin Hanna received appointments to the alpine team, while John Steel Hagenbuch, Sydney Palmer-Leger and Sammy Smith were appointed to the cross-country team.
Donley, who is set to graduate from the Sun Valley Community School and SVSEF this year, was placed on the U.S. Alpine D team after an eye-catching season that included a first place finish in super-G and second in downhill at 2023 U18 Nationals.
“It’s a great honor to be named to the U.S. Ski Team,” Donley said. “This has been a dream of mine since I was a kid. I am excited to work hard during the off-season and push myself against other high level skiers!”
The U.S. alpine and cross country ski teams are divided into four units: A, B, C and D. There are strict requirements for each team. To make the cross-country A-team—which includes skiers like Jessie Diggins and Scott Patterson—skiers must finish the season in the top 15 of the FIS World Cup standings, or obtain one top-six finish and one top-12 finish in FIS events, per the 2024 U.S. Cross Country Team Nomination Criteria put out by U.S. Ski and Snowboard.
Alternatively, athletes have certain rankings they must obtain by certain ages to qualify for the team. For example, male cross-country skiers born in 2001 must be ranked 60 or better, and women must be 40 or better. Male cross country skiers born in 2002 must have a world rank of 75 or better, and women 50 or better.
Many members of the A and B teams have represented the United States in the Olympics. Smith and Romanov are moving up from the D-team to the C-team. Both racers performed well in the U.S. Alpine Nationals held at Sun Valley this spring.
“I’m super excited for my third year with the Stifel U.S. Alpine Women’s Ski Team,” Romanov said. “Moving up from D to C team has been a goal of mine, so I’m super happy to accomplish that! I’m super thankful for the support I have received from Sun Valley to help me accomplish these goals. Also could not have done this without my parents. They have been my biggest supporters in ski racing, and I would not be where I am today without them. It truly takes a big team, and I’m really grateful for everyone who has helped me along in this journey so far.”
Hanna, who like Donley is set to graduate from the Sun Valley Community School this spring, will be on the D-team with his classmate.
“I am super excited for what is to come, and I can’t thank SVSEF and all of my coaches throughout the years for making this possible,” he said.
Donley was just named Rookie of the Year—voted on by the U.S. Ski Team athletes—at the opening ceremonies of the U.S. Alpine Nationals in March. That came after he finished first in the super-G and second in the downhill at U18 Nationals.
U.S. Alpine National Championships return to Bald Mountain next season. ￼
