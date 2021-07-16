Beginning in 1990, the Sawtooth Relay was a main draw for endurance athletes from around Idaho and beyond. However, with the emergence of COVID-19 and the cancelation of the 2020 event, the Sawtooth Relay returned this year although in a virtual-style race.
The 61.9 mile-race spanning through the Sawtooth Mountain Range is not only one of the more grueling races around, but one of the most scenic and popular. During a usual year, six-person teams would run a total of 12 legs to equal the 61.9 miles. This year saw eight teams compete, as well as two solo runners. Among those teams, only four teams reported times.
For the virtual race, runners were asked to run the Stanley-to-Ketchum course to equal 61.9 miles and have the results be entered by the end of June. Categories for racers were divided into Overall, Men’s Open, Women’s Open, Coed Open, Corporate, Master’s Men, Master’s Women, Master’s Coed, High School Boys, High School Coed, High School Girls and Solo.
The overall winner was the team “Seniors of Mosier Valley,” which were in the Master’s Men category. They took a time of 8 hours, 2 minutes, 30 seconds.
Below are the self-reported official results from the virtual Sawtooth Relay:
1—Seniors of Mosier Valley, Master’s Men, 8:02:30. 2—Scrambled Legs, Men’s Open, 10:42:26. 3—Liar Liar Legs On Fire, Women’s Open, 11:30:13. 4—Super Zeros, Coed Open, 9:52:46.
