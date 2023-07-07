The early entry deadline to save $10 is Sunday, July 9 for this year’s version of the Galena Grinder mountain bike race scheduled for Saturday, July 15, on the Galena Lodge trail system 23 miles north of Ketchum.
The flagship event is the 50-mile Pro/Open marathon race that connects the trails encircling Galena Lodge, at 7,300 feet of elevation. Shorter distances are offered as well.
Registration online through twistedturtleracing.com/grinder.
