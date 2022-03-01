Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Cross-Country Comp Team athlete Sammy Smith took fifth place in the Individual Skate Sprint at Junior World Cross Country Ski Championships in Lygna, Norway, Sunday. She qualified eighth in the preliminaries, then advanced through the quarters and semis to reach the final.
At 16, Smith was among the youngest racers to make final; of the 83 qualifiers, she was one of eight born in 2005.
“I think the most impressive thing from Sammy's performance was her aggressive attitude,” SVSEF XC Post Grad Coach Paul Smith said. “Always watching, always learning. This was apparent with all our staff and even foreign coaches who noticed how she handled the pressure and the unknown, this being her first World Juniors at the age of 16 competing against many 18- and 19-year-olds who have 'been there done that.'
Smith finished 3.31 seconds behind winner Maria Hartz Melling, 19, of Norway, and about 1.5 seconds off the podium.
"To succeed at that level, you can't fear the outcome, which was one of the keys to her success," Paul Smith said. "The best part for me just observing all of this was how much fun she had.”
