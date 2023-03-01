Sammy Smith at 2023 Jr Worlds by Raphael Payo@

Sammy Smith

SVSEF Cross Country Comp Team member Sammy Smith is heading to the World Cup.

Smith, who recently competed in the Junior World Championships in Whistler, Canada, was nominated to represent the U.S. Ski Team in four World Cup sprints in March.

This opportunity will override Smith’s original plans to race at the Opa Cup Finals in Italy, which take place during the same time window.

