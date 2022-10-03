The Second annual Elephant's Perch “Legends Never Die” Marathon, and Half Marathon trail run was held at Oregon Gulch on Oct. 1. 

There were two waves in the half marathon, but the results were combined.

Ketchum's Jakub Galcynski (4:19:25) and Katie Feldman (5:31:04) won the marathon and prizes from Elephant's Perch. The course—with a race high point of 8,550 feet and over a 6,000-foot gain in elevation over 27 miles—had just 17 finishers.

