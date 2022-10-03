The Second annual Elephant's Perch “Legends Never Die” Marathon, and Half Marathon trail run was held at Oregon Gulch on Oct. 1.
There were two waves in the half marathon, but the results were combined.
Ketchum's Jakub Galcynski (4:19:25) and Katie Feldman (5:31:04) won the marathon and prizes from Elephant's Perch. The course—with a race high point of 8,550 feet and over a 6,000-foot gain in elevation over 27 miles—had just 17 finishers.
Hailey's Keith Wilson was third (5:24:41), Ketchum's Denis Cook was fourth (5:25:28) and Hailey's Hank Dart was fifth (5:38:02).
Hailey's Kimberly Roush was fourth in the women's race (7:00:13).
Ketchum's Taylor Sundali (1:36:51) and Grace Sundali (1:57:31) won the half marathon and a stay at the Limelight Hotel. The event was sold out, with 61 runners finishing the race, climbing to a course high point of 7,600 feet, with a 2,322-foot elevation gain over 13.1 miles.
Ketchum's Cori Mooney was second (2:05:02) and Hailey's Lili Hansen was third (2:12.29).
"We wanted to make a tough course that required some ultra-fitness and skill to navigate through the mountains," race director Thomas Smiley said. "The event was well supported by the community. Special thanks to the volunteers and sponsors the Elephant's Perch, Atkinsons' Market, Limelight Hotels, SVSEF, Shu's Idaho Running Co. and Annelies' Arnica. Ten percent of proceeds were donated to Higher Ground."
