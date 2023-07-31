Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame

Ruff Patterson named to Intermountain ski shrine-Sun Valley native Ruff Patterson is one of three 2023 inductees to the Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame based at Utah Olympic Park in Park City. Patterson was a Nordic ski specialist for the University of Colorado Ski Team, which won NCAA championships in 1973 and 1976. He coached skiing for 45 years, most prominently as Dartmouth College’s director of skiing and men’s head Nordic coach from 1990 to 2016. His induction at Deer Valley is Aug. 24.

Load comments